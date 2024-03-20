Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s ‘Circle to Search’ not working for some

One of the hit AI features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is ‘Circle to Search;’ however, some users have it broken on their handset.

SamMobile says this might be due to a recent Google app update. The publication mentions that many users have complained about Circle to Search on the S24 Ultra and have received the message, “It looks like there aren’t any great matches for your search.” Further SamMobile confirms that the required permissions were given, and the users also set up Google Assistant; therefore, the settings aren’t the cause of the problem.

One user found a workaround that led SamMobile to believe that the latest Google update was the cause. According to the user, Circle to Search could work again by downgrading the latest version of the Google app. To do this, head to the Play Store and uninstall the Google app. While this doesn’t remove the app from your handset, it downgrades it to the previous version.

Hopefully, this workaround helps those who are experiencing this problem.

Source: SamMobile, Samsung Community