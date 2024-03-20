Backbone’s latest controller makes gaming on your phone easier

The original Backbone controller allows for a great hands-on experience while playing games on the phone. Now, the newest version looks to make that experience better.

The company’s Backbone One (2nd-Gen) now has better phone stability and several upgrades. For example, the D-pad and face buttons are now more responsive and include improved precision.

Another new feature is magnetic adapters, which click on the controller. This allows people who use a case on their smartphone to keep it on. The previous version’s mechanism worked as a slide, extending outward to fit certain phones without a case, similar to using a tripod to hold a device.

Backbone didn’t specify details on compatible cases but said the newer controller would “support most cases available today.”

There are two versions of the Backbone One 2nd-Gen controller. One comes with a USB-C connector that works with most Android devices running ‘versions 10.0’ and up, as well as the new iPhone 15 (and presumably future USB-C iPhones). The other sports a Lightning connector and works with the iPhones 14 series and older. Both the USB-Cand Lightning versions also come in regular and PlayStation versions.

It’s been a big news year for Backbone, including a partnership with Apple to bring a limited edition Death Stranding controller, which is playable on Apple devices. Call of Duty: Warfare Zone also partnered with the company, where purchasing the Prestige Edition Backbone One controller would give players double XP tokens.

The controller starts at $139.99 CAD and is available at Amazon and Backbone’s official website. A free Backbone Plus trial is included, allowing gamers access to exclusive perks and the Backbone app.

Image Credit: Backbone

Source: Backbone Via: IGN

