Google’s Play Store is ditching the search bar for a new search button

Google has been testing a change to search in its Play Store app for months and now is rolling out a new update.

9to5Google reports that the search bar for the app store is moving to the bottom of the screen. The search bar was initially located at the top when viewing “Games” and ‘Apps,’ but after the update, search is accessible via a button at the bottom in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen.

Funny enough, once you hit the search bar at the bottom, it goes back to the top, like the old version. Several options will appear on the screen, including a ‘You might like’ area that gives users different search options associated with their search history. Recommended search options pop up if you scroll down a bit.

Another feature is ‘Explore games,’ where there are specific categories to divide types of gaming apps, like shooting, horror, and more.

Google’s play icon now resides in the top left-hand corner, with a large empty area from the icon to the notification bell for users, where the tech company could add more quick access features in the future.

One feature yet to receive a massive overhaul is the Books tab, but it’s unclear if Google is working on an update.

The change comes with update 40.1.19-31 of the Play Store, though it also requires as server-side update. MobileSyrup checked devices running Play Store version 40.1.19-31, but they did not have the new search interface.

Via: 9to5Google