Virgin Plus launches weekly offers through Member Mondays

Virgin Plus has rolled out a new addition to its benefits program — Member Mondays.

The Bell flanker brand will offer limited-time deals through its partners for members to access every Monday. The deals will only be available for a one-week period.

It’s unclear if any of these offers will focus on discounts on services Virgin Plus offers.

The first Member Mondays see the company partner with New York Fries for its members in Ontario, B.C., Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, NWT, Nunavut and Yukon. Members in Québec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and P.E.I will see an offer from Pizza Salvatoré.

Frank & Oak, G Adventures, and Vivid Seats are some of the other partners the company is working with.

While weekly offers are new for Virgin, the Bell flanker isn’t the first to offer them. Fido rolled out its Xtra program in 2018 with a focus on weekly rewards for customers.

More information is available on Virgin Plus’ website.