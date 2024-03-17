Google, Apple and Samsung: Please make a foldable tablet

If you’re a frequent MobileSyup reader, you probably best know me for my reviews of flagship smartphones like the Pixel 8 Pro or Galaxy S24 Ultra, or maybe from my favourite things of the year round-up, where I focus on my love of anime.

But above all, there’s a key thought line with all of my work at Canada’s top tech website: my love of foldables.

I’ve reviewed most of the major foldables out there, including the Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5, the Razr + and even the Pixel Fold (which isn’t officially sold in Canada). Most recently, I wrote about my experience with top-tier OnePlus Open.

With all of this in mind, a question has been on my mind lately — why aren’t there any foldable tablets?

We’ve gotten so many foldable smartphones over the last few years, but no foldable tablets. I really like Apple’s iPad mini, and while it fits in my pocket, if it could fold, it’d definitely be easier to bring with me everywhere. Maybe it would even allow me to leave my smartphone at home?

The idea of a two-in-one experience; a folding smartphone that can get larger and replace both a phone and a tablet, is undeniably compelling. The folding tablet doesn’t have to be super small either. What I have in mind is an 8.3-inch iPad mini that folds in half or even a tablet with a display that’s slightly larger. I wouldn’t even necessarily want an outer display or a small screen to display the time like some foldable smartphones feature.

What I imagine is Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 but with a single foldable screen, not two displays, and a design that’s a little bigger. Unfortunately, Microsoft reportedly cancelled the Surface Duo 3 and its dual-screen tablet, the Surface Neo, never saw the light of day. It’s worth noting Apple is reportedly still working on a foldable tablet.

In my fantasy world that admittedly likely isn’t what most would want, I imagine a time when I’m not really using a smartphone anymore. Instead, I have an AI Pin that can make calls, take pictures and answer questions, but when I want to read a book or watch a video, I grab my folding tablet.

What are your thoughts on the concept of a foldable tablet? Would you buy one and do you think we’ll see one at some point in the future.

Let us know in the comments below or send us a message on X (formerly Twitter) or on Threads.