Telus calling people with $34/50GB 4G, $39/50GB 5G offers

Vancouver-based Telus is the latest to join the $34/mo 50GB bandwagon, following Rogers, Bell, and various flanker brands.

Like Rogers and Bell, Telus is offering a version of the plan in Quebec with 50GB of 5G data capped at speeds of up to 250Mbps and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text. The plan is only available for new activations.

However, the carrier is also calling people in other provinces offering a version of the plan with 4G data.

A Telus rep who called me offered a $34/mo 50GB 4G plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting as well as international calling to 28 countries, including the U.S., from Canada. This differs from roaming usage — the plan doesn’t include that, and you’d need to pay roaming fees when travelling outside Canada.

The rep didn’t specify what the speed cap was for the plan but did note there was a $39/mo version with 50GB of 5G data as well.

Finally, the rep said the $34/mo plan was available with Telus and Koodo but was only for new customers — I’m already with Koodo, so I wasn’t eligible to switch. However, the rep said if I knew anyone interested in the plan, they could reach him at 647-558-2351. Of course, your mileage may vary with this, so if you give it a try, best of luck.