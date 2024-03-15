Amazon is launching a new ‘Big Spring Sale’ in Canada

Amazon is bringing a new ‘Big Spring Sale’ in Canada, kicking off on Wednesday, March 20th.

The promotion will run through Monday, March 25th, offering discounts on “seasonal items,” according to Amazon. Customers will also be able to pick up Amazon products like Echo and Kindle devices, while Prime members will gain access to exclusive deals.

The deals are available at amazon.ca/bigspringsale, and Amazon says that it will be releasing new deals each day.

Amazon customers in Canada will find deals on seasonal essentials like:

Up to 25% percent off select beauty products

Up to 33 percent off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 34 percent off select home products

Up to 34 percent off select spring apparel

Up to 37 percent off select electronics

It’s worth noting that the new ‘Big Spring Sale’ will be open to all, so even if you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you’ll still be able to buy the discounted items. However, Prime members will gain access to some exclusive deals.

In Canada, Prime membership starts at $9.99/month or $99/year.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon