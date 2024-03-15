Here are 5 solid gaming deals at Best Buy right now (Mar. 15-21)

Best Buy Canada is running a promotion on gaming peripherals, accessories, consoles, laptops, and more for the week of March 15th to March 21st.

We’ve shortlisted five deals from the roundup that we think are noteworthy, and you can check them out below:

PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc) — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Not much needs to be said about the PlayStation 5.

Best Buy currently has the new Slim, disc version of the console, paired with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $599.99, saving you $50 off the regular price.

Beyond changes to its design, the PS5 Slim is identical to the regular PS5, and doesn’t offer any boost.

PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc) — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $599.99 (regularly $649.99)

Logitech Wireless G435 SE Headset & G305 SE Mouse Gaming Combo

If you’re looking to pick up new and reliable peripherals for your gaming setup, this Logitech combo at Best Buy might interest you.

Best Buy currently has the wireless G435 SE headset and the G305 SE mouse combo on sale.

The headset is compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. It has an 18-hour battery life, can be recharged while playing and weighs roughly 165g.

The mouse, on the other hand, is compatible with PC and Mac, and weighs in at 99g. The wireless mouse operates off one AA battery, and according to Logitech, it offers roughly 250 hours of continuous gaming.

You can learn more about the combo here.

Logitech Wireless G435 SE Headset & G305 SE Mouse Gaming Combo: $89.99 (save $30)

LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz monitor

If you’re looking for a no-BS 240Hz gaming monitor for competitive games, but you don’t want to break the bank, LG’s UltraGear is a great line to start at.

Best Buy currently has the 27-inch version on sale. The monitor is capped at 1080p resolution, but achieves 240Hz with 1ms response time.

It supports both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync, making it an all-around great choice. The monitor supports HDR10 for deeper colours, and 99 percent of sRGB (CIE1931) colour gamut ensures the monitor displays over 16.7 million colours.

The monitor features two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and one headphone jack. You can learn more about the monitor here.

LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz monitor: $299.99 (save $100)

ASUS Zephyrus G16 16-inch Gaming Laptop

If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, with all of the latest hardware, ASUS’s Zephyrus G16 is a good choice.

The gaming laptop on sale at Best Buy runs on an Intel Core i9-13900H, which came out in 2023, paired with a GeForce RTX 4060, which also came out last year.

The laptop has a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM to ensure smooth operation, paired with a 240Hz 16-inch QHD display.

The gaming laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, alongside one 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, one HDMI 2.1 FRL, one Thunderbolt 4 support DisplayPort/power delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, onee USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort/power delivery, 1x RJ45 LAN port and a MicroSD card reader.

You can learn more about the gaming laptop here.

ASUS Zephyrus G16 16-inch Gaming Laptop: $1,799.99 (save $500)

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard

Razer’s Huntsman V2 is a Tenkeyless gaming keyboard with mechanical linear red optical switches.

The keyboard offers a solid 8,000Mhz polling rate for quick responsiveness, paired with sound-dampening foam that reduces the mechanical keys’ sound.

The Huntsman V2 comes with a built-in wristrest for comfort during extended sessions, and the tenkeyless design is perfect for gamers who need more desk space or prefer a more compact setup. Additionally, the keyboard is equipped with Doubleshot PBT keycaps for long-lasting durability and a textured finish that enhances grip and feel. You can learn more about the keyboard here.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Backlit Mechanical Linear Red Optical Ergonomic Gaming Keyboard: $119.99 (save $80)

