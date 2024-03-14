fbpx
Get up to 75 percent off over 1,000 games right now on the PlayStation Store

Some acclaimed recent games are discounted, including Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Final Fantasy XVI

Bradly Shankar
Mar 14, 20247:03 PM EDT 1 comment
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Manticore

A massive sale is going on right now on the PlayStation Store.

Until March 27th, the ‘Essential Picks’ promotion offers up to 75 percent off more than 1,300 titles.

Here are some of the highlights:

The full list of Essential Picks deals can be found here.

Image credit: Ubisoft

