Get up to 75 percent off over 1,000 games right now on the PlayStation Store

A massive sale is going on right now on the PlayStation Store.
Until March 27th, the ‘Essential Picks’ promotion offers up to 75 percent off more than 1,300 titles.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) — $53.99 (regularly $89.99)
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dead Island 2 (PS4/PS5) — $53.90 (regularly $98)
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Legendary Edition (PS4/PS5) — $63.99 (regularly $159.99)
- EA Sports FC 24 (PS4/PS5) — $17.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) — $56.09 (regularly $93.49)
- Madden NFL 24 (PS4/PS5) — $17.99 (regularly $89.99)
- NHL 24 (PS4/PS5) — $38.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Payday 3 (PS5) — $35.75 (regularly $55)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4/PS5) — $41.99 (regularly $69.99)
The full list of Essential Picks deals can be found here.
Image credit: Ubisoft