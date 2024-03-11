New iPads are still coming, but not until the ‘end of March’ or April: report

Apple has revealed its M3-powered MacBook Air, but the tech giant’s often-rumoured iPad line refresh is still nowhere to be found.

According to Bloomberg‘s often-reliable Mark Gurman and his ‘Power On‘ newsletter, a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil are still coming in late March or early April. It’s unclear if Apple will hold an iPad-focused keynote or if it will make these new product announcements via press releases.

“Apple is preparing to launch revamped iPad Pros, new iPad Airs (including a 12.9-inch version), a Magic Keyboard and upgraded Apple Pencil. Look for that new hardware around the end of March or in April, as that’s when the accompanying iPadOS 17.4 software should be ready to go,” writes Gurman in the newsletter.

Apple’s iPad Pro is expected to feature the M3 chip, an OLED display and an overall thinner design. The iPad Air will feature the M2 chip and a new 12.9-inch Model. And finally, the new Magic Keyboard is expected to feature an aluminum build and a larger trackpad, while the Apple Pencil will offer new interchangeable tips.

Of all of these rumoured reveals, I’m most interested in the Magic Keyboard redesign. While the current Magic Keyboard is pricey but great, the prospect of making the iPad Pro more MacBook-like with an Apple version of iPad Brydge’s keyboard design is interesting.

In the same newsletter, Gurman outlined that the “Apple Car” reportedly resembled the Canoo Lifestyle minivan and said a new ‘Hearing Aid Mode’ is coming to the AirPods Pro with iOS 18.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors