Deals

Several Canadian retailers have the Pixel Buds Pro on sale right now

Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, and more have the earbuds on sale

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 11, 20242:08 PM EDT 5 comments

Several Canadian retailers are currently simultaneously offering a solid discount on the Pixel Buds Pro.

Released in 2022, the Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s premium earbuds, offering features like Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio.

The Pixel Buds support Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between devices, alongside a transparency mode, a 31-hour battery life and an overall comfortable fit. The earbuds come with three ear tip size options for different ear sizes, alongside a wireless charging case.

Check out all the retailers currently offering a discount on the earbuds:

Google Store: All colours are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Amazon: ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Fog,’ and ‘Porcelain’ colourways are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Best Buy: ‘Carbon,’ ‘Fog,’ ‘Bay Blue,’ and ‘Porcelain’ colours are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Staples: ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Fog’ colourways are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Sportcheck: ‘Charcoal’ colourway available for $198.98 (regularly $259.99)

London Drugs: ‘Charcoal’ colourway available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Visions Electronics: ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Fog’ colourways are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

