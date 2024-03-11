Several Canadian retailers have the Pixel Buds Pro on sale right now

Several Canadian retailers are currently simultaneously offering a solid discount on the Pixel Buds Pro.

Released in 2022, the Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s premium earbuds, offering features like Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio.

The Pixel Buds support Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between devices, alongside a transparency mode, a 31-hour battery life and an overall comfortable fit. The earbuds come with three ear tip size options for different ear sizes, alongside a wireless charging case.

Check out all the retailers currently offering a discount on the earbuds:

Google Store: All colours are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Amazon: ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Fog,’ and ‘Porcelain’ colourways are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Best Buy: ‘Carbon,’ ‘Fog,’ ‘Bay Blue,’ and ‘Porcelain’ colours are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Staples: ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Fog’ colourways are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Sportcheck: ‘Charcoal’ colourway available for $198.98 (regularly $259.99)

London Drugs: ‘Charcoal’ colourway available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Visions Electronics: ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Fog’ colourways are available for $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

