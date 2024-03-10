TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper’s E-ink-like display looks and feels great

TCL unveiled its Nxtpaper 3.0 technology at CES 2024, which included the TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper flagship phone. MobileSyrup contributor Ted Kristonis went hands-on with the device at the Las Vegas conference, but I also got to check it out at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

While this isn’t a full hands-on with the device, I want to share my thoughts about the handset’s wonderful and surprisingly impressive Nxtpaper display. The TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper features a 6.8-inch 120Hz refresh rate display that includes E-ink-like technology.

An LCD display is usually considered a budget experience, but I found the Nxtpaper’s screen looked pretty awesome. It’s pleasing to the eye, and as someone who loves reading, I know I’ll enjoy looking at the device’s screen. Oddly, I also liked just touching the display; it felt nice, like paper, and I was told it’s smudge-free and fingerprint-free, which is great.

Another bonus the E-ink display offers is that it will help keep the smartphone’s price low. The TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper costs about $230 USD ($309.50 CAD), an awesome price for a smartphone with such a pretty screen. Of course, an LCD display also features downsides, such as not offering as much contrast as an OLED panel. It’s also not as bright, but with how much I like the look and feel of this handset, I’m looking forward to reviewing the device.

I’ll have a full review of the TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper in the coming months.