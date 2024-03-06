Intel says over 15 million of its chips operate across Canada

To mark its 50th anniversary in Canada, Intel released its first impact report to highlight the company’s contribution to Canada’s economy. Per the report, Intel says its technology enables $33 billion a year in higher productivity for businesses across the country.

Commissioned by Intel Canada and conducted by consultancy Public First, the impact report covers various aspects of Intel’s involvement in Canada, from the company’s efforts to boost productivity with businesses, support job creation, and invest in research with academic institutions.

According to the report, Intel estimates there are over 15 million of its chips operating across Canada on any given day. The report also said that in 2022, Intel Canada’s direct economic footprint contributed $2.4 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the Canadian economy, supporting roughly 7,500 jobs. It’s worth noting, however, that Intel Canada only directly employed 876 people in 2022.

Intel also invested over $5.8 million in Canadian university research and development between 2018 and 2022. In 2022, it partnered with over 15 Canadian academic institutions and invested in AI research.

Another highlight from the report is that Intel believes its CPUs could unlock another $1.4 billion in growth over the next five years. By 2030, Intel says each person will have access to one petaflop of computing power demand and one petabyte of data within a millisecond.

The figures and information detailed in the impact report come from a variety of places. Intel says Public First synthesized data shared by Intel Canada on its headcount and procurement footprint, publicly available financial statements and disclosures, government statistics, and interviews to assess Intel’s economic impact. The estimated number of Intel chips in Canada averages low and high-end figures based on sales data, replacement rates, and usage patterns from several sources like Statcounter and IDC.

Those interested can read the full impact report here.