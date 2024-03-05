New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in early March 2024

Microsoft has revealed March’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include MLB The Show 24 (featuring cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays), Control Ultimate Edition and No More Heroes III.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 5th

Paw Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 7th

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 12th

Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 13th

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 14th

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — March 19th

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) — March 19th

It’s also worth noting that Dead Island 2 was quietly added to Game Pass late last month.

Finally, Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC), Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC) are all leaving Game Pass on March 15th.

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: Xbox