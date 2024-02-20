New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in late February 2024

Microsoft has revealed February’s second batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include Tales of Arise, Bluey: The Videogame and Madden NFL 24.

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 20th

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 20th

Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 22nd

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 27th

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) — February 27th [EA Play]

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 28th

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 29th

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 5th

It’s worth noting that a free Dune crossover expansion recently came to Microsoft Flight Simulator (which is on Game Pass). As well, Xbox has confirmed that Diablo IV will come to Game Pass next month.

Finally, Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) and Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) will leave Game Pass on February 29th. As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

Image credit: EA

Source: Xbox