Hyundai’s refreshed 2025 Ioniq 5 includes an important new feature: A rear wiper

After three years, Hyundai’s popular Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) is getting a minor refresh.

There are subtle visual changes to the front and rear of the car, a larger battery pack, a reworked interior, and, more importantly, a rear wiper. The images below are of the South Korean version of the EV that’s set to go on sale later this month, but the car will likely look very similar in the U.S. and Canada.

First off, the new Ioniq 5 now features an 84kWh battery, an upgrade from the 77.4kWh cell in its predecessor. This extends the rear-wheel-drive version to roughly 525km from 487km, while the all-wheel-drive version should now hit 450km compared to the 418km previous versions of the EV offered.

Interestingly, Car and Driver points out that Hyundai doesn’t mention the standard version of the car in its press release, indicating that it could be discontinued entirely. This isn’t surprising, as Hyundai stopped selling the base-level version of the Ioniq 5 in Canada in 2023, and it’s likely the U.S. is following suite.

Beyond subtle changes to the front and rear, the Ioniq 5’s rear spoiler features a different shape and there’s a slightly revised interior with a new button layout. Of course, there’s also now a rear wiper, which is great for Canadian drivers.

I’ve owned the 2022 Ioniq 5 for roughly two years now, and beyond my problems with CarPlay disconnecting and paint chipping more easily than expected on the plastic front of the car (hopefully, the 2025 Ioniq 5 solves these issues), the only major issue I’ve had with the EV is its lack of a rear wiper. In the winter, the car’s back window is almost always near-impossible to see through as it’s a salt and snow magnet.

Along with the 2025 Ioniq 5, Hyundai revealed its new Ioniq 5 N Line, a souped-up, sportier version of the standard vehicle. It seems to be a trim level that sits between the Ioniq 5 N and the other versions of the EV.

It’s unclear when Hyundai’s 2025 Ioniq 5 refresh will arrive in Canada or if it will offer the same changes. Pricing also remains unknown right now. I’ll have an update on my experience with the Ioniq 5, including my failed attempts to get CarPlay/Android Auto running consistently on the car, on MobileSyrup in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Hyundai

Via: Car and Driver