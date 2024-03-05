Wireless Logitech keyboard with trackpad is 25% off on Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has the Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV keyboard 25 percent off.

The handy keyboard, which is normally available for $39.95, is currently listed for $29.98, as first shared by RedFlagDeals user kunamvahees. Logitech markets the keyboard as a device for HTPC (home theatre PC) devices, though it can also be used with a regular laptop of PC.

The highlight of the keyboard is that it features a built-in trackpad, allowing you to use a full tenkeyless keyboard without dedicated space for a mouse. That is essentially why it’s a convenient solution for an HTPC device.

The keyboard works wirelessly and has a battery life of up to 18 months, and it comes pre-installed with two AA batteries. The K400 Plus works with devices running Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, or later, Android 7 or later and ChromeOS.

The K400 Plus is also available in French, though that version isn’t discounted. Buy it for $29.98 here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: RedFlagDeals (kunamvahees)