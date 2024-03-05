fbpx
You can now design a Fallout-themed Xbox controller in Design Lab

The special gamepad features quite a few Vault Boys

Bradly Shankar
Mar 5, 20246:02 PM EST 1 comment
Xbox Design Lab Fallout

Xbox has launched a new Fallout-themed controller exclusively in its Design Lab program.

The gamepads feature a base grey pattern that includes a prominent blue and yellow Vault Boy and Vault-Tec decal etchings, as well as the gaming icon making different poses in background etches. There are even some Fallout easter eggs among them.

Otherwise, you can still customize the controller using the usual suite of Design Lab options, including different coloured buttons, metallic triggers and D-pads, rubberized grips and more.

The Fallout Design Lab controller starts at $84.99 in Canada.

The gamepad comes soon before the April 12th premiere of the live-action Fallout series on Prime Video.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

