Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile dropping to a phone near you on March 21

Following a limited release earlier this year, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will launch worldwide on March 21st.

The free-to-play game is coming to iOS and Android, and features both the Warzone series’ ‘Verdansk’ and ‘Rebirth Island’ maps. There’s also a shared progression across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and console, allowing you to earn XP and weapons on mobile that contribute to your overall player level and battle pass across all platforms.

Verdansk features 120 players and the well-known Verdansk Gulag, while Rebirth Island is capped at 48 players and allows players to respawn as long as someone on their team is still alive. Adding even more content to the mix, the game features classic Call of Duty maps, including ‘Shipment,’ ‘Scrapyard’ and ‘Shoot House,’ alongside arena modes like ‘Team Deathmatch,’ ‘Domination,’ ‘Kill Confirmed’ and more.

Thankfully, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile offers controller support alongside the usual on-screen, virtual buttons expected from most mobile games. While the PC and Console version of Warzone obviously still looks better visually, the gameplay clip above is impressive. A lot of work seems to have been put into Warzone Mobile, despite the game not offering cross-play with PC and console like Fortnite, and given Call of Duty Mobile launched with over 100 million downloads, this isn’t surprising. Call of Duty Mobile will be “phased out” once Warzone Mobile launches.

Multiplayer gameplay from Warzone Mobile almost looks as good as all the other Call of Duty games that release on console these days 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PCggS35Zid — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 25, 2024

If you’re interested in getting your Warzone fix on the go, Call of Duty‘s website currently allows players to register ahead of Warzone Mobile‘s worldwide launch. This unlocks an in-game skin, vinyl, weapon blueprint and emblem. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile‘s development team includes Beenox, Activision Shanghai, Solid State Studios and Digital Legends Entertainment.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Source: Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (YouTube) Via: @ModernWarzone, The Verge