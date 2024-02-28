Elon Musk says new Tesla Roadster can go 0-60mph in less than a second

The last time we heard about the new Tesla Roadster, it was supposed to start shipping sometime in 2023.

That, of course, didn’t happen, but we did finally get the long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck at the tail end of 2023. Now, it appears that Tesla has set its sights on shipping the new Roadster in 2025, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Musk said in an X post (formerly Twitter) that Tesla has “radically increased” the design goals for the Roadster, and subsequently added that Space X and Tesla are collaborating to build the vehicle. He said he expects the production design to be completed soon, with the vehicle being unveiled end of 2024.

In replies to the tweet, Musk also revealed that the vehicle will be able to go from 0 to 60mph in less than a second. Currently, the fastest 0-60mph production vehicle is the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which goes from 0-60mph in 1.66 seconds.

“I think it has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time,” said Musk.

0-60mph < 1 sec And that is the least interesting part — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Now, coming back to reality, it’s advised to take the timeline Musk provided with a grain of salt. There have been countless instances where Tesla has promised dates related to large-scale production and shipping, though these hardly ever come true. For example, that was the case with the Cybertruck, which was delayed countless times before finally shipping

We also important to point out that we don’t know much about the vehicle’s specs, other than the small amount of information shared by Musk on X.

Source: @elonmusk