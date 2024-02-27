Annoy your partner even more with the GameScent diffuser’s realistic gaming smells

Gaming today is already too immersive, though a company is trying to push those boundaries.

For the sweet price of $202, you can buy GameScent’s new device that automatically releases scents in real life to replicate the in-game scents.

At launch, the device can diffuse your room with ‘Gunfire,’ ‘Explosion,’ ‘Forest,’ Storm’ and ‘Racing Car’ scents. It also has a ‘Clean Air’ scent that can neutralize all odours.

Additionally, the company says it will soon have ‘Blood,’ ‘Ocean,’ ‘Sports Arena’ and ‘Fresh Cut Grass’ available.

The console listens for sound cues to trigger scents. For example, if it hears guns firing off, it will release the ‘Gunfire’ scent. Similarly, if it hears cars drifting, it releases the ‘Racing Car’ scent, which probably smells like burnt tires.

The device houses cartridges with liquid, which in turn is diffused into the air to create the scent. According to the company, users would be able to replace the cartridges with new ones as they run out.

GameScent works with all major consoles and PCs, as long as it can be fed with game audio via HDMI or a 3.5mm AUX. Additionally, while the device doesn’t work with VR headsets yet, the company says that a VR adapter is “arriving soon.”

Considering that the device only needs audio cues to trigger scents, I’m sure that it will work while watching movies and TV shows.

The GameScent is available for $202 on Amazon.

Image credit: GameScent

