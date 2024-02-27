New on CBC Gem: March 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in March
Highlights include The Juno Awards hosted by Nelly Furtado, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Workin’ Moms.
Read on for the full list:
March 1st
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 3)
- CBC Music Live at Massey Hall
- Chateau DIY (Season 6B)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Next Step (Season 6)
- Rusty Rivets (Season 3)
- Trigger Point (Season 2)
March 3rd
- I Am Sirat
March 6th
- Behind Every Man
- Escape to the Country (Season 30A2)
- Long Time Running
March 8th
- CBC Music Live at Massey Hall
- Coco Chanel: Unbuttoned
- Gangnam Projet
- The Great British Baking Show (Season 14)
- Juice
- The Next Step (Season 7)
- 20th Century Women
- Workin’ Moms
- Younger (Seasons 6 and 7) plus a one-hour special
March 13th
- Queen of the Deuce
March 15th
- Penny Dreadful (Season 2)
- Quickening
March 18th
- Road to the Junos Concert Series (5 episodes, new episodes released daily)
March 20th
- Masters of Sex (Season 3)
March 22nd
- Donkeyhead
March 23rd
- Juno Opening Night Awards @7pm ET
March 24th
- 2024 Juno Awards @8pm ET
March 26th
- My Pet Assassin
- Saving the Animals of Ukraine
March 27th
- Sleep with Me
March 29th
- The Farewell
- The Nature of Things 101
- Near or Far
Additionally, CBC has teased some of April’s new Gem content:
- Biggest Little Farm
- The Borgias (Season 1)
- C’Mon C’mon
- Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 2)
- Jaime’s Comfort Food
CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.
Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics