Where to stream The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in Canada

Rick Grimes is back.

The lead character of AMC’s The Walking Dead, as well as the comics of the same name, will once again headline his own TV series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Premiering February 25th at 9pm ET, the series sees Andrew Lincoln reprise the role of the iconic sheriff’s deputy after leaving the main Walking Dead series in its ninth season. Joining him is Danai Gurira, who returns as Michonne following her own departure from the flagship show in Season 10. The pair have created The Ones Who Live alongside The Walking Dead chief creative officer Scott Gimple.

Once intended to be a movie trilogy, The Ones Who Live follows Rick and Michonne as they get caught up in a war while trying to reunite with one another. Pollyanna McIntosh reprises her role of Jadis from the main series, while Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers and Andrew Bachelor join the cast.

In Canada, you can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC (cable) and the AMC+ streaming service. The latter costs $8.99/month with a free 30-day trial on Amazon Prime Video and as its own platform.

Are you excited for Rick and Michonne’s return, or should AMC have already retired this long-running series? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: AMC