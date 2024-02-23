Bluetti Indiegogo campaign for new SwapSolar Ecosystem is now live

On February 21st, Bluetti launched its Indiegogo campaign for its SwapSolar ecosystem. The company is releasing the world’s first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) powered 3-in-1 portable fridge. Plus, the brand-new AC180T modular battery has also been unveiled.

Ahead of the spring and the warmer weather, the Swapsolar ecosystem is a new sustainable power option for the next visit to the cabin. The full suite was first unveiled at CES 2024. Now, the Indiegogo campaign is live, providing early bird access and pricing to the full swath of the SwapSolar ecosystem. This includes the AC180T power station and MultiCooler portable fridge. Plus, Bluetti is also launching a companion B70 modular battery to provide even more power.

These sustainable power options are great companions for a kayaking adventure, hunting excursion or family camping trip. A portable battery station can also be a great tool during an unexpected power outage or emergency. Between the AC180T battery and the Multicooler, it’s easy to load into a vehicle or boat and take with you when needed.

Bluetti’s MultiCooler is a new innovative addition to the company’s portfolio, powered by the 716.8Wh B70 battery. Traditional coolers can only take you so far during an outdoor trip. The MultiCooler offers a cordless design made possible by the removable B70 battery. The B70 uses LFP cells and offers an AI-BMS system, providing safe and sustainable charging. With a modular design in mind, the B70 can be used to power the MuiltiCooler, another to be charged and extend the use, sustaining a battery life of up to 6 days.

The MultiCooler is Bluetti’s “triple threat” as it provides refrigeration, freezing and ice-making options. The device is able to maintain a temperature range of -20℃ to +20℃. There’s also a compressor which provides rapid cooling from 30℃ to 0℃ in only 15 minutes. All of this is possible thanks to the VIP temperature control tech, which uses vacuum insulation panels and microporous foam layers. This maintains a controlled and consistent temperature, even under direct sunlight.

Weighing approximately 52.9 lbs, the MultiCooler offers a 40L capacity, which equates to roughly 60 cans of soda or preferred beverage. With that in mind, the MultiCooler features built-in wheels and a drawbar for easy transportation from the car to the cabin or boat. This is a phenomenal all-in-one option for a day at the beach with the family. If you’re worried about the contents spilling or getting knocked over, Bluetti designed the device with 45-degree tilt protection and has an optional slider for added stability.

Bluetti also provides some additive functions to its MultiCooler. For instance, it supports an LCD touch display and onboard buttons to control the various modes and temperatures. Additionally, the 3-in-1 portable fridge provides Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with the Bluetti app. Here, users can monitor temperatures, and adjust settings like Eco Mode and its Self-Clean mode.

To complement the MultiCooler, Bluetti introduces the AC180T, which includes a removable battery design. It enables users to replace up to two 716.8Wh B70 batteries from the top. Utilizing long-lasting LFP batteries, the AC180T can provide over 3,000 life cycles and be swapped upwards of 5,000 times. The longevity provided within this unit is more than enough for Canadians accustomed to traveling in an RV, seasonal off-roading, or traveling across the country.

With a single B70 battery, the AC180T can support a 1,200W output. Bluetti includes four 120V/15A outlets on this unit. There are also two USB-A 5V/3A ports and two USB-C 100W ports. Additionally, the unit includes a 12V/10A DC output port. This is enough to sustainably provide power to a laptop, coffee maker, smartphone, or light during an outage. With two batteries inserted, the AC180T weighs 58.4 lbs. Each B70 individually weighs 18.7 lbs.

With two B70s, this modular portable device provides a 1,433.6Wh capacity and 1,800W output. With its Power Lifting mode, the device can reach upwards of 2,700W. This is enough to provide ongoing power to the MultiCooler throughout a three-day camping trip. As far as recharging the AC180T is concerned, users can rest assured they’ll gain 80 percent of a full charge in 45 minutes when two B70s are in use.

Bluetti’s SwapSolar Indiegogo campaign is now live and runs until April 6, 2024. Super early bird prices are as follows:

Bluetti MultiCooler – $766 (37% off)

Bluetti AC180T – $1,142 (35% off)

Bluetti B70 – $402 (30% off)

MultiCooler + AC180T – $1,923 (35% off)

MultiCooler + B70 – $1,213 (33% off)

MultiCooler + AC180T + B70 – $2,313 (35% off)

(All prices include tax)

Estimated shipping for the Bluetti SwapSolar devices begins in March 2024. For more information, check out Bluetti’s Indiegogo page and the company’s website.

Image credit: Bluetti

This story is sponsored by Bluetti.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.