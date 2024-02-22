You can now play Game Boy games on the Vision Pro

Would you pay $3,499 USD (roughly $4,722.95 CAD) to play Game Boy games in virtual reality? Probably not, right? Well, if you have deep pockets, you can now play Game Boy games on Apple’s Vision Pro.

Developer Rilet Teestut has released an update for their 10-year-old GBA4iOS app that emulates Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance games on the iPhone called GBA4vOS, bringing classic handheld titles to Apple’s AR/VR headset.

Then there’s our personal favorite feature: playing WarioWare: Twisted by just rotating your hands! Words can’t do this feature justice — you’ll have to try it out yourself! Who knew the Vision Pro made such a good Kinect? pic.twitter.com/ZnpSmCX3gl — AltStore.io (@altstoreio) February 19, 2024

As you can see above, the emulator features a floating emulated display. There are two ways to interact with GBA4vOS, including playing a life-size virtual Game Boy, which looks rather hilarious and is not at all practical. The other method uses pinch and gyro controls, which seems slightly awkward based on the video below but it works great with titles like WarioWare: Twisted.

This obviously isn’t the best way to play retro Game Boy games, but it’s undeniably cool.

Image credit: @rileytestut

Source: @rileytestut, @AltStore.io Via: The Verge