OnePlus offers a sneak peek at the OnePlus Watch 2, full reveal on Feb. 26

OnePlus, after unveiling the OnePlus 12 and 12R earlier this year, is now showing off its latest smartwatch.

The company released the first OnePlus Watch back in 2021, and it received lukewarm reviews. Now, three years later, while referring to the OnePlus Watch 2, the company says “We are more confident than ever about this product and this confidence is not unfounded. Built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities, the OnePlus Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from ‘Flagship Killer’ to ‘Ecosystem builder.'”

OnePlus says it will unveil the watch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26th. The company also shared a short six-second teaser trailer of the upcoming watch. Check it out below:

While we don’t know much about the Watch, OnePlus claims that the Watch 2 will feature “market-beating battery life.”

“The OnePlus Watch 2 isn’t just a new product—it’s a bold statement of resurgence, boasting the best-ever battery life and a design that epitomizes both elegance and durability,” wrote the company.

With the help of a new ‘full Smart Mode,” the smartwatch will reportedly be able to last for up to 100 hours. It will also feature a stainless steel chassis with a sapphire crystal watch face.

The Watch 2 will be available in two colourways: ‘Black Steel,’ and ‘Radiant Steel.’

Image credit: OnePlus

Source: OnePlus