Apple Vision Pro doesn’t work with Bluetooth mice, per support doc

According to a newly released Apple support document about the company’s Vision Pro headset, people won’t be able to use Bluetooth mice with it.

Spotted by Engadget, the support document details which Bluetooth accessories will and won’t work with the Vision Pro. “Apple Vision Pro also isn’t compatible with Bluetooth mice,” the document reads.

Technically, the Vision Pro doesn’t need a mouse since it has hand and eye tracking for navigating and interacting with the software on the headset, but there are bound to be use cases where a mouse would be a better option for some people. At least Apple’s Magic Trackpad works with the headset.

Beyond mice and trackpads, the document says that “Most Bluetooth keyboards made by Apple and other manufacturers” will work with Vision Pro, though older Apple keyboards and trackpads with removable batteries will not.

The Vision Pro should work with all current models of AirPods and Beats headphones, though Apple recommends using the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) to get the best experience. That’s because that version of the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro supports lossless audio and ultra-low latency.

Finally, Apple says that controllers and hearing devices with Made for iPhone (MFi) certification will work with Vision Pro, too. That will be good news for Vision Pro owners looking to get their game on.

Source: Apple Via: Engadget