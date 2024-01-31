fbpx
Sony offers another look at Silent Hill 2 PS5 remake, still no release date

Well, it looks like the game still feature a lot of mist

Patrick O'Rourke
Jan 31, 20245:36 PM EST 0 comments

During its ‘State of Play’ livestream, Sony showed off a deeper look at Konami’s upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake for the PlayStation 5.

The game looks poised to retain the myst-filled aesthetic of the PlayStation classic, but with a fresh coat of modern graphics. Unfortunately, a release date for the title wasn’t revealed. In fact, a release window wasn’t even mentioned, with the brief gameplay trailer only stating that the game is “in development.”

Silent Hill 2 was originally released for the PS1 in 2001. The critically acclaimed game follows the story of James Sunderland, a widower who journeys to the town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his dead wife.

Along with Silent Hill 2, a new first-person title set in the game’s universe called Silent Hill: The Short Message, was also shown off. The bit-sized game, developed by Osaka, Japan-based indie developer Hexadrive, is free and available now.

“We’re releasing the whole game for free, so if you’ve never played a Silent Hill game before, we hope you’ll take this chance to get a taste of what Silent Hill is all about,” said producer Motoi Okamoto in a recent PlayStation Blog post.

Image credit: Sony (screenshot)

