Here’s another look at Judas, the next game from Bioshock’s creator

During Sony’s recent State of Play livestream, we got another look at Judas, the long-awaited next game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine.

Positioned as a spiritual successor to the Bioshock series, this story-focused trailer features a mysterious woman stumbling towards the camera, alongside a supercut of first-person gameplay very reminiscent of Bioshock Infinite, including gunplay and magic-like abilities. That said, it looks like Rapture has been swapped out for a spaceship.

Judas was first announced two years ago, but this is our first extended look at the single-player narrative-driven title.

Screenshot: PlayStation (screenshot)