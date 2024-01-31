fbpx
Gaming

Here’s another look at Judas, the next game from Bioshock’s creator

Bioshock's Rapture seems to have been replaced with a space ship

Patrick O'Rourke
Jan 31, 20245:49 PM EST 0 comments
Judas screenshot

During Sony’s recent State of Play livestream, we got another look at Judas, the long-awaited next game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine.

Positioned as a spiritual successor to the Bioshock series, this story-focused trailer features a mysterious woman stumbling towards the camera, alongside a supercut of first-person gameplay very reminiscent of Bioshock Infinite, including gunplay and magic-like abilities. That said, it looks like Rapture has been swapped out for a spaceship.

Judas was first announced two years ago, but this is our first extended look at the single-player narrative-driven title.

Screenshot: PlayStation (screenshot)

Related Articles

Gaming

Sony offers another look at Silent Hill 2 PS5 remake, still no release date

News

You can finally live your dream of having hot dog-themed Switch accessories

Gaming

The Canadian classic Crosscountry Canada is now free to play online

Gaming

Xbox’s new Vapor controller colour might be its coolest-looking yet

Comments