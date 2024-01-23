fbpx
News

Samsung working on square-shaped phone with extendable screen

Dean Daley
Jan 23, 20245:33 PM EST 0 comments

Folding phones are all the hype, but extendable displays are potentially on the way.  A new patent, discovered by Websiterating in collaboration with XLeaks7, shows off a possible upcoming Samsung-squared smartphone with an extended screen.

The handset starts as a square-shaped device, and the display extends outward. This means the phone would be very top-heavy when the screen is extended.

Samsung isn’t the only company working on extendable displays. In 2023, Motorola showed off its prototype Rizr handset, a rectangular handset with a display that extended out as well.

Source: Websiterating

Related Articles

News

The Stanley Cup went for a ride on the TTC

News

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series should be easier on your eyes

News

Stacks for Google Photos finally rolling out for Android users

Gaming

Death Stranding is coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac on January 30

Comments