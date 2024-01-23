Samsung working on square-shaped phone with extendable screen

Folding phones are all the hype, but extendable displays are potentially on the way. A new patent, discovered by Websiterating in collaboration with XLeaks7, shows off a possible upcoming Samsung-squared smartphone with an extended screen.

The handset starts as a square-shaped device, and the display extends outward. This means the phone would be very top-heavy when the screen is extended.

Samsung isn’t the only company working on extendable displays. In 2023, Motorola showed off its prototype Rizr handset, a rectangular handset with a display that extended out as well.

Source: Websiterating