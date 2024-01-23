Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series should be easier on your eyes

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has a new AMOLED display with an improved pulse width modulation (PWM) refresh rate of 492Hz.

This new PWM rate will make the phone easier to look at on the eyes. The Galaxy S24 series’ new PWM refresh rate of 492Hz now exceeds the Apple iPhone 15’s 480Hz PWM rate.

Previous Samsung Galaxy AMOLED displays had PWM refresh rates of 240Hz. This caused some users to experience increased eye strain and headaches. Apple started using a 480Hz PWM refresh rate with the iPhone 13 series. Before that, Apple’s iPhone OLED screens had a 240Hz PWM refresh rate.

According to Android Central, the PWM rate affects how often the screen turns on and off in a second. So with the previous 240Hz PWM rate on phones, the screen “rapidly turned on and off 240 times per second to trick the users’s eyes into thinking the display looked dimmer or brighter.”

So with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the screen will turn on and off 492 times per second, and the faster rate will make the effect of the display dimming and brightening itself less strenuous on the eyes. These higher PWM rates more closely align with rates previously experienced on LCD screens.

OLED screens look beautiful, so it’s good to see phone manufacturers start to make them better for our eyes.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Android Central