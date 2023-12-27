Prime Video to start showing ads on February 5 in Canada

Prime Video is following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+ and Crave and will introduce ads to Prime Video in 2024. According to The Verge, the streaming service will adopt this ad plan starting February 5th.

A previous report stated that the company aims to run four minutes of ads per hour to generate more revenue from its subscriber base and compete with other streaming services. Unlike other streaming platforms, Prime Video will not offer a new ad-free subscription, though users can pay an extra $2.99/month to remove ads.

Prime Video is included in Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. The service also offers access to additional Prime Video ‘Channels’ for additional costs, including Crunchyroll, Starz, MGM and more.

Update 27/12/2024 12:10pm ET: Additional information about removing the ads for $2.99/month has been added to the story.

Via: The Verge