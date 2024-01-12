Grab a Garmin vivoactive 5 for $329 at Best Buy

Now that the Boxing Day and New Year sales are over, Best Buy Canada has resumed its regular Top Deals promotions with solid discounts on tech products.

As part of the promotion, Best Buy has the September 2023-released Garmin vivoactive 5 on sale.

The Garmin vivoactive 5 is a GPS smartwatch that offers a range of features to help you track your health and fitness goals. It has a bright AMOLED display and can track metrics like blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality, recovery status, elevation and more.

You can also enjoy features like music controls and contactless payments, with up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

The smartwatch is currently available for $329 (save $70) in “Ivory,” “Black,” “Orchid,” and “Navy” colourways.

Find other Top Deals for the week below:

TCL 65-inch S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (65S450G-CA) – 2023: $569.99 (save $80)

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Evo ThinQ AI Smart TV (OLED65C3PUA) – 2023: $2,399.99 (save $300)

Logitech Wireless G435 SE Headset & G305 SE Mouse Gaming Combo: $79.99 (save $40)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $300)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $49.99 (save $10)

Brother MFCJ4335DW Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer with INKvestment Tank: $199.99 (save $50)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $299.99 (save $50)

ASUS TUF 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (VG277Q1A): $209.99 (save $60)

JBL Tour One M2 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Champagne: $199.99 (save $200)

JBL Tour One M2 Over-ear Noise Cancelling BT Headphones – Black: $199.99 (save $200)

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Black: $119.99 (save $30)

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Navy: $119.99 (save $30)

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Laptop – Quiet Blue (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Win11): $649.99 (save $250)

JBL Boombox 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $449.99 (save $150)

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron – Nickel/Copper: $649.99 (save $150)

Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Body Composition & Smart Scale – Black: $89.99 (save $40)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $749.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4-inch 128GB Android Tablet with Exynos 1380 – Grey: $649.99 (save $150)

Samsung HW-Q910C 9.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $1,199.99 (save $550)

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS Lens Kit: $599.99 (save $50)

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit: $569.99 (save $50)

Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with 18-150mm STM Lens Kit: $2,299.99 (save $200)

Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm IS STM Lens Kit: $999.99 (save $50)

Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (STKP14000400): $249.99 (save $120)

Find all other Top Deals for the week here.

