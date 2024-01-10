Tesla’s refreshed Model 3 is now available in Canada

Back in September 2023, Tesla refreshed its Model 3 electric vehicle (EV) to offer a sleeker exterior, upgraded interior and extended range.

The refreshed model has been available in Europe and China for the past few months, and it is now making its way to Canada. the U.S. and Mexico

For starters, it is available in two new colours, ‘Ultra Red’ and ‘Stealth Gray.’

Inside, the main screen on the dashboard is brighter and more responsive, with slimmer bezels, while the rear seats get their own 8-inch screen, similar to the Model S. On the front, the EV now features an ambient LED light strip running across the front dashboard while the materials inside the car generally have been improved, with ventilated front seats, premium materials, and a powerful sound system with up to 17 speakers.

On the outside, the car’s rear now says “T E S L A” instead of just the “T” Tesla logo, and the vehicle has an overall sleeker look with narrower headlights.

The regular Model 3 starts $53,990 and offers 438km of range, while the Long Range model starts at $63,990, and offers 548km of range.

Both models are available to order now with an estimated delivery timeframe of “Jan-Feb 2024.”

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Tesla