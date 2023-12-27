Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in January 2024

Sony has revealed that the free games will land on PlayStation Plus in January 2024.

The successor to A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem, hits PS Plus Essential on Tuesday, January 2nd, until Monday, February 5th. The title follows siblings Amicia and Hugo as they avoid devouring rats and try to learn how to control Hugo’s curse.

Vampire-hunting title Evil West is also coming to PS Plus Essential. Head to the Wild West and hunt and kill vampires with old-time firearms alongside lightning gauntlets. This game is available in co-op and solo play and offers a God of War-like fighting style.

Lastly, Toronto’s Drinkbox Studio’s Nobody Saves the World will also hit PS Plus Essential.

A PlayStation Plus Essential membership costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year.

PlayStation has also launched a PS Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify that refreshes with new songs each month. January 1st is your last chance to download PS Plus Essential games Sable, Lego 2K Drive and Powerwash Simulator.

Source: PlayStation