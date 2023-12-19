Musk escalates feud with advertisers, removes Disney+ from Tesla vehicles

After telling advertisers who pulled their ads from X (formerly Twitter) to “fuck” themselves and going off on Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, Elon Musk has taken the feud one step further, moving it from X to Tesla.

Tesla users reported losing access to the Disney+ app over the weekend, prompting many to believe it was done in retaliation for pulling ads from X (via Mashable).

So Disney+ has now been removed from Tesla vehicles. I’m assuming this is in retaliation to Disney pulling advertising from X (which they have every right to do). So now I, as a mom, get to deal with telling my toddlers we can’t watch Disney+ while in our Tesla and deal with… pic.twitter.com/YYuDLQDtIc — The Tesla Hoe (@TheTeslaHoe) December 18, 2023

“So now I, as a mom, get to deal with telling my toddlers we can’t watch Disney+ while in our Tesla and deal with their upset feelings because 2 grown men can’t have a civil discussion and move on,” wrote user @TheTeslaHoe, where Hoe stands for ‘Honest Owner’s Experience.’ “This comes off like a temper tantrum. And I feel like Tesla owners are now caught in the crossfire of something that is absolutely not their fault.”

Different users confirmed that the Disney+ app was still available on one of their Tesla vehicles, but not on the other, and visiting the Disney+ website via the car’s browser still lets you access the app.

I can confirm that Disney+ has been removed from my Tesla Model S. Strangely, our Hardware 3 Model S on the same firmware still has it. pic.twitter.com/pEZvLU5jLN — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) December 18, 2023

According to Electrek, via an unnamed source, Tesla informed Disney+ last week that it would remove the app from its vehicles, before clarifying that it would only remove Disney+ from cars where the app had never been used.

It is unclear if and when Disney+ will return to all Teslas. If you don’t see the app in your vehicle, you’ll have to compromise by accessing the platform via your browser for now.

Via: Mashable, Electrek