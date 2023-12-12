Google reportedly working on Private Space to hide apps

The release of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 includes details about an upcoming feature called ‘Private Space.’ According to Android Police, Private Space is a feature that allows users to hide apps on their phones from other people.

Further, Private Space can be locked using the user’s primary existing PIN/pattern/password/biometrics, or a user can set a new one. To have a private profile, you’ll need to sign into a Google Account so that you can install new apps to add to the profile.

The Private Space creates a new Android profile tied to the primary user, similar to how a work profile works. So, if the Private Space is locked and a user receives a notification, the notification will be hidden.

Android Police reports that apps in the private profile can be found at the bottom of the app drawer. Google is also testing to see if users can access the private space by searching for the term in the search bar.

This feature will probably launch on Android 15 next year. Hiding apps isn’t new to Android devices, however. Samsung users have access to a feature called the Secure Folder feature. Further, LG, HTC, OnePlus and other Android brands have all offered the ability to hide apps on their devices.

Source: Android Police