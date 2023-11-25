Koodo now reportedly offering $45/60GB to existing customers

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo has started offering new plans to some of its existing customers, reports iPhone in Canada.

According to the publication, two new plans are being offered to the company’s existing customers.

The plans being offered by Koodo are as follows.

$45/60GB 5G (new)

$50/70GB 5G (new)

$55/80GB 5G

$60/100GB 5G Canada-US

$65/120GB 5G Canada-US

Readers have told iPhone in Canada that the plans include Canada-wide minutes and unlimited messaging.

If you’re not with Koodo and looking to change plans, the brand also offers 50GB for $34 monthly for Black Friday if you bring your phone. The company changed its Black Friday pricing on Saturday.

As someone previously with the Telus flanker, it’s pretty great. Koodo customers will receive texts from the company throughout being with the carrier offering new deals. This is likely how the company’s existing customers know about this deal.

Source: iPhone in Canada