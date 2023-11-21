Sonos’ long-awaited headphones could launch as soon as next spring

It might not be long before we see a pair of Sonos headphones on the shelves with the company’s first model rumoured to release in April 2024.

Already a reputable brand in the speaker and soundbar market, Sonos has been looking to branch out with its own line of headphones as far back as 2019. As reported by Bloomberg, the company is looking to release high-end, over-the-ear headphones and in-ear wireless earbuds as direct competitors to Apple’s AirPods Max and AirPods.

It’s alleged that Sonos’ upcoming headphones will sport a $400 (approximately $547.94 CAD) price tag for the over-the-ear model, already putting them on par with Sony’s premium WH-1000MX5 over-ear headphones.

Sonos is also reportedly looking to develop its own TV streaming box as a competitor to products like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV devices. Bloomberg says that one Sonos streaming box could sell for roughly $200 (approximately $274 CAD), significantly higher than most others on the market today. Sonos is already in talks with Netflix and streaming platforms regarding support for the upcoming device. The streaming box will reportedly feature an Android-based operating system.

Sonos, best known for its smart speakers, is hoping that the arrival of a custom headphone line will help boost slumping sales. This was confirmed by company CEO Patrick Spence, who said on a recent earnings call that he expects new products to account for a “large portion” of revenue by the second half of next year.

As for features, it’s reported that the headphones will be able to sync with other Sonos speakers and allow users to use their voice to navigate through songs. Design-wise, there will allegedly be a black and a white model available.

Sonos’ headphone line is rumoured for an April 2024 release, while the streaming box will likely drop sometime between the end of 2024 and early 2025.

Sonos has been extremely active lately, revealing several of its early holiday deals and upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. The company is also working on updated versions of its home theatre lineup, which means we could expect big things across the board from Sonos in the near future.

There’s currently no word on if Sonos’ headphone line will be available in Canada.

Source: Bloomberg Via: Engadget