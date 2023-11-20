Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals offer up to 50 percent off dozens of games

Just ahead of Black Friday, Nintendo is offering several notable deals in its digital eShop , including discounts on titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Minecraft Legends.

Below are a few of the best offers:

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions — $14.99 (regularly $59.99)

Bayonetta 3 — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

Fae Farm — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Fire Emblem Engage — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

Just Dance 2024 Edition — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

Live A Live — $45.49 (regularly $64.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $53.49 (regularly $79.99)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — $33.59 (regularly $79.99)

Minecraft Legends — $25.99 (regularly $51.99)

Persona 3 Portable — $17.54 (regularly $26.99)

Red Dead Redemption — $45.49 (regularly $64.99)

Sonic Frontiers — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)

Super Mario Odyssey — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

Tunic — $24.49 (regularly $34.99)

It’s worth noting that a few of these games are Canadian. Fae Farm was made by Vancouver-based Phoenix Labs, Minecraft Legends was co-developed by Mojang and Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive and Tunic hails from Halifax’s Tunic Team.

The full list of Cyber Deals can be found here. The deals run from November 20th to December 3rd.

In related news, check out the full list of Nintendo Black Friday deals here.

Image credit: Nintendo