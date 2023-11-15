fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

PaRappa the Rapper 2 is one of this month's retro additions to the catalogue

Bradly Shankar
Nov 15, 20232:52 PM EST 0 comments
PaRappa the Rapper 2

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in November.

Highlights include the voxel-based destruction heist game Teardown, action-RPG Dragon’s Dogma: Arisen and PS1 rhythm title PaRappa the Rapper 2.

Extra

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4)
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4)
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS4/PS5)
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4)
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4)
River City Melee Mach!! (PS4)
Superliminal (PS4/PS5)
Teardown (PS5)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks (online play, free monthly games and cloud storage).

Premium

  • Grandia (PS4/PS5)
  • Jet Moto (PS4/PS5)
    Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS4/PS5)
  • PaRappa the Rapper 2 (PS4)
  • Up (PS4/PS5)

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to including all of the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles, full-game trials, cloud streaming and more. Later this month, PS5 game streaming will also be added as a Premium benefit.

A breakdown of November’s PS Plus Essential games, which include The Callisto Protocol, can be found here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

