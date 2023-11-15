Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in November.

Highlights include the voxel-based destruction heist game Teardown, action-RPG Dragon’s Dogma: Arisen and PS1 rhythm title PaRappa the Rapper 2.

Extra

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4)

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS4/PS5)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4)

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4)

River City Melee Mach!! (PS4)

Superliminal (PS4/PS5)

Teardown (PS5)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks (online play, free monthly games and cloud storage).

Premium

Grandia (PS4/PS5)

Jet Moto (PS4/PS5)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS4/PS5)

PaRappa the Rapper 2 (PS4)

Up (PS4/PS5)

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to including all of the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles, full-game trials, cloud streaming and more. Later this month, PS5 game streaming will also be added as a Premium benefit.

A breakdown of November’s PS Plus Essential games, which include The Callisto Protocol, can be found here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation