X’s upcoming algorithm change will favour smaller creators

For better or worse, X, formerly known as Twitter, has changed a lot under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk.

The platform is now working on a new update that can make the platform more appealing to smaller users.

As shared by Musk on X, the platform will switch to a new version of the ‘recommendation algorithm’ over the “next few days.” The new algorithm will aim to surface more posts from smaller accounts that users may not follow or know about, but may find interesting, boosting the discoverability for smaller accounts.

A major update to the recommendation algorithm is rolling out over the next few days. This will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside of your friend-follows network. As always, this will be made open source and undergo continuous improvement. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2023

The change might be part of a broader vision to bring creators to the platform. X has been rolling out various features and services to attract and support creators, such as long-form posts with a 25,000-character limit for paying subscribers, two-hour video uploads, an ad revenue-sharing program and more.

Smaller creators prefer sticking to platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where reaching new audiences is comparatively easier. X’s new algorithm change, which will roll out in the next few days, could change that by giving smaller creators more exposure and opportunities.

Musk said that the new algorithm will be open source and will undergo continuous improvement. He did not provide any details on how the algorithm will work or what criteria it will use to recommend posts from smaller accounts.

Source: @elonmusk, Via: TechCrunch