After 10 years, Rockstar will finally unveil GTA VI in December

After years of rumours, Rockstar Games has officially confirmed it will reveal Grand Theft Auto VI‘s (GTA VI) first trailer in December.

Not much is officially known about the game yet, but leaked footage that appeared in 2022 revealed it will feature the GTA series’ first female protagonist, with a Bonnie and Clyde-like dynamic between the title’s two main characters. Other rumours point to GTA VI taking place in a fictional version of Miami, similar to GTA: Vice City (though that title was set in the 1980s).

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Rockstar Games made the official announcement regarding GTA VI’s trailer through a post to its X (formerly Twitter) account, with Rockstar games co-founder Sam Houser signing the message. Dan Houser, Sam’s brother, Rockstar co-founder and key creative behind the series, left the studio in 2020.

GTA V has been around for a long time at this point. Originally released 10 years ago back in 2013 on the Xbox 360/PS3, the ridiculously popular title has been ported to several generations of consoles, including the Xbox One/PS4, PC, and most recently, the Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The game’s online mode also remains popular and has earned Rockstar mountains of cash.

GTA VI will likely not release until at least mid-to-late-2024 if the title is revealed in December. Leading up to GTA V’s release, Rockstar dropped several trailers over the course of numerous months, highlighting various aspects of the title. It’s likely the developer will adopt a similar strategy with GTA VI’s rollout.

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Source: @RockstarGames