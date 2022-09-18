GTA VI footage appears online in massive leak

What looks like very early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has leaked online.

A user with the online handle ‘teapotuberhacker’ posted a substantial 3GB zip file containing 90 leaked GTA VI videos to GTAForums alongside the message, “It’s possible I could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build.”

At the time of publication, the link to the zip file is still active on GTAForums.

The clips are now widely available on Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, and show off what seems to be an alpha build of GTA VI that includes voiced conversations between characters, gunplay and more.

For example, a video posted to YouTube featuring the early in-development leaked footage shows a female character named Lucia robbing a restaurant. The leaked clips also offer a look at GTA series staples like a seedy strip club, a police chase and third-person gunplay. Overall, the leaked footage hints that GTA VI will likely play very similar to GTA V, though the title’s on-foot controls seem significantly expanded.

The leak also appears to confirm GTA VI’s fictional Miami setting, Vice City, and that it will feature male and female main characters.

While Rockstar has not officially confirmed this leak is legitimate, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier recently tweeted that his sources at the developer have confirmed that it “is indeed real.”

Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

It’s unclear how the videos leaked or who teapotuberhacker is. Rockstar is notorious for its tight security surrounding its in-development games.

Rockstar and its publisher Take-Two confirmed GTA VI is in development earlier this year but didn’t offer a release window. Rumours point to the title not releasing for at least another two years.

GTA V was first dropped on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013 and was recently re-released on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Image credit: Rockstar

Source: GTAForums ‘teapotuberhacker, @jasonschreier Via: IGN, The Verge