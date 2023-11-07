You can now design your own PopSocket smartphone case with the help of AI

PopSocket is now allowing customers to design their own phone case grips with the help of Stable Diffusion AI, with the winner of the best design being awarded $100,000 USD (about $137,000 CAD) in a holiday giveaway.

The AI customizer will allow users to create the phone holder or case of their dreams, with PopSocket hoping customers will “bring their wildest visions to life.” The company previously offered ways for users to customize its products, but this relied on provided photos or a library of backgrounds, not AI.

According to Popsocket, the customizer uses a “highly optimized version of Stable Diffusion XL.” Essentially, users can enter a prompt for a totally unique design or upload an image and use the customizer to remove that photo’s background.

Along with the new customizer, PopSocket also announced the launch of a holiday giveaway promotion that has prizes of up to $100,000 (about $137,000 CAD) in December, with one winner being able to take home $50,000 (approximately $68,788 CAD) in November. The promotion aims to encourage users to send their custom designs in exchange for a chance of winning.

PopSocket confirmed via the contest rules that all rights, interests and titles of user designs will be forfeited to the company.

Source: PopSocket Via: The Verge