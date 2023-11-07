PlayStation claims it has the best lineup of games in its history

Sony has released a new video on its official PlayStation YouTube channel titled ‘Feel it Now on PlayStation 5.’

PlayStation says the video highlights the emotions players feel when exploring PS5 worlds such as Hogwarts Legacy, Last of Us Part 1 and more.

Alongside the video, PlayStation claims it now has the best lineup of games in its history, including titles like Returnal, Final Fantasy VII, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and more.

The company says this lineup includes 2500+ PS5 games, though it’s worth noting that PlayStation also counts titles available on other platforms as well (there are also still very few PS5 exclusive games).

Lastly, the PS Blog post promoting the video includes a reminder about the holiday season and the upcoming release of the PlayStation Portal, Pulse Explore earbuds and Access controller for the PS5.

Source: PlayStation