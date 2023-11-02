Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are $100 off today

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are wireless earbuds with active noise canceling. They are smaller than the previous model, and offer improved sound quality. The earbuds feature the ability to also make calls in noisy environments, but are typically expensive.

However, a new deal has arrived and it’s certainly one to consider.

Amazon Canada is currently selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 for 24% off at 328.00, which is a savings of $100 CDN.

The earbuds provides over 8 hours of battery life and comes with several features, including Dynamic Driver X with an 8.4-millimeter diameter, dual-feedback microphones, Hi-Res Audio support, 360 Reality Audio for immersive 3D audio, LDAC support, and Speak-to-Chat.

Check these out here at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.