Best Buy’s Top Deals with early Black Friday promotions live now

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week are live now, with Black Friday pricing available on some deals.

According to the retailer, any product with a “Black Friday Price Now” badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout its Black Friday Sale.

The Top Deals are live now, and end on Thursday, November 9th. Find some notable deals below:

Black Friday price now

Logitech G Pro X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black: $199.99 (save $50)

HP Desktop PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM): $799.99 (save $300)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $329.99 (save $70)

Sony WF1000XM5/S In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Silver: $329.99 (save $100)

Sony WF1000XM5/B In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Black: $329.99 (save $100)

ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6-inch Laptop – Mixed Black (AMD Ryzen 3 7320U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $499.99 (save $150)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1235U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $649.99 (save $150)

JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $299.99 (save $150)

JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $299.99 (save $150)

JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Camo: $299.99 (save $150)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack – White & Colour Ambiance: $99.99 (save $70)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music 30mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $269.99 (save $210)

Tineco Pure One S11 Dual Corless Stick Vacuum – Grey: $399.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB – Black – Unlocked: $449.99 (save $140)

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10.6-inch 128GB Android 12 S Tablet with MediaTek G80 8-Core Processor – Storm Grey: $219.99 (save $80)

Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm VR Lens Kit: $899.99 (save $150)

Belkin Wireless MagSafe Charging Pad with Wall Charger – Black: $29.99 (save $60)

Top deals

TCL Q5 50-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Google TV Smart TV (50Q550G-CA) – 2023: $399.99 (save $100)

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV (55C350LC) – 2023: $449.99 (save $200)

LG 27-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Monitor (27UP650-W) – White: $309.99 (save $190)

Instant Pot Duo V5 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker – 6QT: $109.99 (save $50)

Whirlpool 33-inch 21.2 Cu. Ft. Side-By-Side Refrigerator; Air Fry Range; Dishwasher – Stainless Steel: $2,949.97 (save $500)

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Series S: $204.99 (save $5)

Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Series S: $389.99 (save $100)

Samsung T7 1TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC1T0T/AM) – Grey – English: $99.99 (save $25)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $179.99 (save $100)

Nanoleaf Lines 90 Degrees – Smarter Kit – 4 Panels: $99.99 (save $30)

Garmin vivosmart 5 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here. Find all ‘Black Friday price now’ deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links which help fund the journalism provided free on our website.