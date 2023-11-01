Sega reveals new 3D Sonic platformer exclusively for Apple Arcade

Sega has revealed Sonic Dream Team, a new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog platformer exclusively for Apple Arcade.

After Dr. Eggman discovers a device that can turn his dreams into reality, Sonic and friends must travel across twisted dreamscapes to stop him. The game features six playable characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Rouge and Cream.

In terms of gameplay, it looks like a full-blown console Sonic title, featuring all kinds of dashing, grinding and ramp-jumping action across colourful environments. In fact, reception to the game’s reveal was quite positive… at least, until people discovered it was only available on Apple Arcade.

For now, it remains to be seen how Dream Team‘s touch controls will play out. We’ll learn more when Sonic Dream Team launches on December 5th on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Pre-registration is now available.

It’s been a busy time for the Blue Blur. Last year, the gaming icon got the open-world treatment with Sonic Frontiers, while last month saw the release of the 2D throwback title Sonic Superstars. A third live-action film is also in the works, as is a Paramount+ spin-off series focused on Idris Elba’s Knuckles.

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99/month in Canada.

Image credit: Sega