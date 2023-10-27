Sony expects “record-breaking” PS5 sales this year

It looks like Sony is confident its PlayStation 5 will continue to sell extremely well.

In a recent interview with CNBC, PlayStation business executive Eric Lempel said that the company was on track to meet its target of 25 million PS5 units shipped in 2023. If the company hits that goal, it would make this the best year for any PlayStation console ever.

During the interview, Lempel said that the company plans to produce ample PS5 consoles in time for the upcoming holiday shopping season and he expects sales to be spurred by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios’ title ever.

“We suffered from the same supply chain issues that everybody was dealing with. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to deliver PS5 to every consumer that wanted one. This holiday season is the first holiday season we will be fully stocked on PlayStation 5 in every geography,” said Lempel during the interview.

In other PlayStation-related news, Sony is preparing to launch its PS5 Slim in the U.S. and its PlayStation Portal PS5-streaming handheld. The PS5 Slim doesn’t yet have a Canadian release date, while the PlayStation Portal releases on November 15th for $269.

Source: CNBC